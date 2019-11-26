WATCH: Dwayne Johnson & Danny DeVito Crashed a Wedding on the Weekend
For the Bride & Groom is was "Unforgettable!"
When I see images of Danny DeVito and The Rock together I have instant flashbacks of, “Twins.”
Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito are starring in the new, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ coming out next month. Clearly these two have a connection, a chemistry that may take them other places. Like, to a random wedding perhaps….
We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila 🥃 enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch. #unforgettable #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash 🥃❤️🎤
Check out the trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level.
Everything you know about Jumanji is about to change… 🎮 Watch the trailer for #JUMANJI: The Next Level now and see it in theaters this Christmas! 🐒🎉 pic.twitter.com/iKserUBDbM
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) July 1, 2019