Listen Live

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson & Danny DeVito Crashed a Wedding on the Weekend

For the Bride & Groom is was "Unforgettable!"

By Darryl on the Drive

When I see images of Danny DeVito and The Rock together I have instant flashbacks of, “Twins.”

Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito are starring in the new, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ coming out next month. Clearly these two have a connection, a chemistry that may take them other places. Like, to a random wedding perhaps….

Check out the trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level.

Related posts

KFC CANADA IS PILOTING PLANT-BASED FRIED ‘CHICKEN’ TOMORROW

Mike Tyson Undisputed Truth: Round 2

Boston Pizza Has a Caroling Pizza Box