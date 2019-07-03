WATCH: Retirement Home Builds Slip N’ Slide for Residents

The Oaks at North Pointe Retirement Residence in Ohio had many requests for a fun outdoor activity by their residents.

That activity was a slip n’ slide. This video has been viewed nearly 8.5 million times in just a few days.

Over 30 people in the 80’s and 90’s took a slide, including 94 year-old “Millie” as you’ll see in the video.

We do however have our own version of a giant slip n’ slide, it just opened for the summer at Horseshoe Resort!

Snap a #KoolSummerSelfie for your chance to WIN our Weekly Prize:

This week you can win a Horseshoe Resort Family Staycation complete with accommodations, Commentary day passes and a Buffet Breakfast!