WE’RE LESS PATIENT THAN EVER, AND TECHNOLOGY IS TO BLAME

According to a new survey, we’ve got less patience today than ever before. 

By Kool Tech

Patience is a virtue, which apparently most people don’t have anymore!  And three-quarters of people think it’s because modern technology has ruined our ability to wait for anything.

 

Here’s how long it takes before we start losing our patience in different scenarios . . .

 

1.  Waiting for a website to load . . . 16 seconds until we start to lose it.

2.  Waiting for a movie or TV to start streaming . . . 22 seconds.

3.  Waiting for a traffic light to change . . . 25 seconds.

4.  Waiting for a line to start moving . . . 30 seconds.

5.  Waiting to get a drink at a bar . . . seven minutes.

6.  Waiting for a completely dead phone to turn on once you plug it in . . . 11 minutes.

7.  Waiting for our luggage to show up after a flight . . . 13 minutes.

8.  Waiting for food to arrive at a restaurant . . . 14 minutes.

9.  Waiting for someone to respond to an important email . . . 90 minutes.

10.  Waiting for a refund for something we returned online . . . four days.

