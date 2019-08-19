What A New Study Reveals About Smiling

Could it be that simple? Facial expressions can influence emotional feelings!

A new study shows that the simple act of smiling can make you feel happy if you’re having a bad day!

Researchers from the University of Tennessee and Texas A&M say that, “in fact, several of our emotions can be manipulated to a degree by our facial features. “

The study goes on to say that our facial features can adjust our moods.

“It appears that the physical act of smiling can make us feel happy, that frowning can make us feel sad, that scowling can make us feel angry.”

Don’t worry, be happy!

