What On-line Daters Are NOT Looking For!
The do's and don't
According to new research, there are things that people don’t want from a potential mate they meet online.
A company called Carphone Warehouse surveyed 1000 people that use their phones to do online dating to find out the likes and dislikes when it comes to people’s online profiles.
Things People dislike from a profile;
Smokers
Piercings
Mirror selfies
Hiding your face
Making dirty jokes
Mentioning sexual prowess
Pouting and gym selfies
An obvious photo filter
Using lots of emoji
Photo with someone attractive of the same sex
Things People Like from a Profile;
Photos with pets
Show off tattoos
Smile in your photo
Travel photos
Make a joke
Link to social media
Keep the bio short
Specify your height
Full-length photo
Be sarcastic