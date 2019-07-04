What On-line Daters Are NOT Looking For!

According to new research, there are things that people don’t want from a potential mate they meet online.

A company called Carphone Warehouse surveyed 1000 people that use their phones to do online dating to find out the likes and dislikes when it comes to people’s online profiles.

Things People dislike from a profile;

Smokers

Piercings

Mirror selfies

Hiding your face

Making dirty jokes

Mentioning sexual prowess

Pouting and gym selfies

An obvious photo filter

Using lots of emoji

Photo with someone attractive of the same sex

Things People Like from a Profile;

Photos with pets

Show off tattoos

Smile in your photo

Travel photos

Make a joke

Link to social media

Keep the bio short

Specify your height

Full-length photo

Be sarcastic

