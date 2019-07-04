Listen Live

What On-line Daters Are NOT Looking For!

The do's and don't

By Kool Mornings

According to new research, there are things that people don’t want from a potential mate they meet online.

A company called Carphone Warehouse surveyed 1000 people that use their phones to do online dating to find out the likes and dislikes when it comes to people’s online profiles.

Things People dislike from a profile; 

Smokers 

Piercings 

Mirror selfies 

Hiding your face 

Making dirty jokes 

Mentioning sexual prowess 

Pouting and gym selfies 

An obvious photo filter 

Using lots of emoji 

Photo with someone attractive of the same sex

 

Things People Like from a Profile; 

Photos with pets

Show off tattoos

Smile in your photo

Travel photos 

Make a joke

Link to social media 

Keep the bio short 

Specify your height 

Full-length photo 

Be sarcastic

