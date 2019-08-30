What We Can Expect From The World In The Next 50 Years!
Self-cleaning homes! Sign me up!
A new report out about the future of technology suggests that underwater highways, hover board-based sports, self-cleaning homes and vacations to space will be reality in 50 years!
The report also predicts that mass-scale production of 3D-printed organs, and implants to monitor our health will also be widely available.
Also, transportation will include underwater tubes between major cities where high-speed pods transport travellers between some countries in less than an hour.
Flying taxis and buses will also be used in urban areas, while more long-distance travel will involve reusable rockets flying in the upper atmosphere and at high-speeds.
Other Top predictions for our future by tech include:
Insect-burgers, as insects are set to become a major protein source for humans.
Interactive movies, physically taking part in what we watch via VR!
Space hotels
Underground condos…