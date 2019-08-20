What’s Your First Memory of Reality TV??

Reality TV caught fire in the early 2000’s. A few were brave enough to allow cameras into their homes and lives full time.

Survivor (2000-today, 38 Seasons)

For most, this was our first introduction to the beast that became Reality TV.

The Osbournes (2002-2005)

Sharon, Ozzy (Good luck understanding what he says) and their kids Jack and Kelly Osbourne. A look into the glamorous life of an aging rock star and his Manager turned TV Star wife.

Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica (2003-2005)

It was 16 years-ago this week this show first appeared on TV. I’m willing to bet Jessica Simpson would like to have a few episodes back.

📺DEBUT: ‘Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica’ starring Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey premiered 16 years ago, August 19, 2003, on MTV pic.twitter.com/EpOUklSRQc — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) August 20, 2019

If I had cameras in my home 24/7 they would capture all of the ridiculous things that I’ve said to my wife. We’re most comfortable in our own home, which is where Jessica Simpson asked the now infamous question, “Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish?”

The Simple Life (2003-2007)

Who could forget, (believe me I tried to) Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie up to nonsense, literally?