When Was The Last Time You Hugged Someone You Didn’t Live With?
If you're not a hugger, nothing has changed!
It’s hard to believe that we’re almost at the six-month mark of this pandemic, and while some things are kinda normal now, people are still guarded when it comes to personal space.
A new poll asked people when was the last time they hugged someone they did not live with?
Here are the results:
31% say more than 4 months ago
21% say less than a week ago
8% sat between 3 and 4 months ago
7% say 1-2 months ago
8% say 1 to 2 weeks ago
9% say I don’t hug people anyway