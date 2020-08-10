When Was The Last Time You Hugged Someone You Didn’t Live With?

It’s hard to believe that we’re almost at the six-month mark of this pandemic, and while some things are kinda normal now, people are still guarded when it comes to personal space.

A new poll asked people when was the last time they hugged someone they did not live with?

Here are the results:

31% say more than 4 months ago

21% say less than a week ago

8% sat between 3 and 4 months ago

7% say 1-2 months ago

8% say 1 to 2 weeks ago

9% say I don’t hug people anyway