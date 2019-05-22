Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Is Coming
I want to dance with somebody!
The estate of Whitney Houston is in talks to tour her hologram as a broadway musical with unreleased songs.
Using original vocal tracks, a hologram of Whitney will perform with Houston’s original band and backup singers. An Evening with Whitney is expected to launch early next year, according to Billboard.
The creative director on the project has worked with the likes Michael Jackson and Mary J. Blige!
Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48.