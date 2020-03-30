WHO Launches An Official Coronavirus App Today (March 30th)

The World health Organization has said that it will provide the most accurate, up-to-date information about COVID-19 made available by global health experts and scientists.

There’s a lot of fake news out there, and the WHO wants to ensure that you are only getting the right facts.

They have created a smartphone app that launches today (March 30th) that will place the right information into the hands of users.

The app is called WHO MyHealth in your app store. The app was reportedly developed by former Microsoft and Google employees working together with the WHO advisers.

This app will be the premier source for information on the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. It will also provide travel advice and how to spot misinformation being posted on social media.

More features will be added as time goes on and as the situation changes.

The article explains that, the app may also soon include a “contact tracing” feature, which would use smartphone data to alert users when they’ve been to a coronavirus hotspot or have come in direct contact with an infected individual.

This feature may take time and approval as it may pose privacy concerns.

