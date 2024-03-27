Why Car Owners Consider Their Car “Part of the Family”

According to a new survey, half of Americans consider their car to be “part of the family”…(Maybe those people need to talk to a therapist)

53% of people in the survey say they would keep their current car forever if they could.

For some, this is due to an emotional attachment, while others have fond memories of their current cars.

There are also more practical reasons why respondents want to keep their current cars: almost six in 10 said it was because of the reliability their car has given them, and just under half said it’s due to the gas mileage they’re able to get.

From a financial perspective, the majority of drivers surveyed (80%) said they are likely to hold on to their car for as long as possible if they feel it will save them money in the long run.

Despite their attachment to their current vehicle, only a third of drivers surveyed said they’d purchase the same make and model for their next car.

On the other hand, 47% said they’d be looking for something different — and for some, this will be an electric vehicle.

WHY WOULD RESPONDENTS HOLD ONTO THEIR CURRENT CAR FOR “AS LONG AS POSSIBLE”?

Reliability — 58%

Good gas mileage — 45%

Inability to upgrade because of financial constraints — 28%

Fond memories with the car — 24%

Emotional attachment — 22%

WHY WOULD RESPONDENTS CONSIDER AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE?