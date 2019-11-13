Will Ferrell Returns to SNL, November 23rd

The gig will put Ferrell, who was a cast member from 1995 to 2002, among an elite group of performers who’ve hosted the show five or more times. King Princess will be the musical guest for the episode.

Ferrell previously hosted in 2005, 2009, 2012 and 2018. He’s returned in cameo appearances a number of times.

Other members of the Five-Timers Club include Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy and Scarlett Johansson. Alec Baldwin currently holds with record for hosting duties, having done so 17 times.