Winners At The Junos!

The Juno Awards were handed out remotely Monday with a very different feel. Missing were those acceptance speeches and a massive venue packed with people.

Instead, the Juno’s were handed out virtually in a 90-minute online streaming ceremony with 42 categories.

Winners included Alessia Cara who won three awards including album and pop album of the year, while she also won songwriter of the year for her work on several of its tracks.

The breakthrough artist went to Oshawa, Ont.-born pop singer Lennon Stella. Avril Lavigne won the fan choice award, which is voted on by viewers.

Bryan Adams’ “Shine a Light” won for best adult contemporary album. Shawn Mendes won artist of the year and “Senorita,” his duet with girlfriend Camila Cabello, won single of the year.