Woman Gives Birth At A P!nk Concert!

Let’s get the party started! Or perhaps, It’s lets get the birth started! Because that exactly what happened at a P!nk concert earlier this week.

Denise Jones went into labour at P!nk’s concert in Liverpool Tuesday night! Paramedics were there and helped deliver a health baby girl in the stadium before mom and baby were transported to hospital.

Paramedics John Matthews and Dani Berg said they had to fight through the crowd to get to the woman near the main stage and when they got to her, P!nk was performing “Let’s Get The Party Started.”

New mom Denise, named baby Dolly P!nk!