Words That People Don’t Always Pronounce The Same!

Here are eight examples. Let’s see if you’re in the majority or not when it comes to how they’re pronounced . . .

1. Caramel: CAR-muhl . . . or CARE-uh-mel? 65% of people say CARE-uh-mel.

2. Bagel: BAY-gull . . . or BAG-ull? 9% of us say BAG-ull.

3. Salmon: SAM-uhn . . . or SAL-muhn? 19% pronounce the “L”.

4. Pecan: PEE-can . . . or puh-KAHN? The winner is PEE-can with 68% of the vote.

5. Jalapeño: Halla-PEEN-yo . . . or halla-PEN-yo? That one’s closer than we expected. 40% of people say halla-PEN-yo.

6. Espresso: ESS-presso . . . or EX-presso? 16% say EX, even though it’s wrong.

7. Crêpe: Krep . . . or krayp? 64% pronounce it with a hard “Y” sound . . . krayp.

8. Syrup: SIR-up . . . or SEER-up? It’s a tie. Both got 50% of the vote.