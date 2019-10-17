Listen Live

Would You Rather Work Four, 10-Hour Days?

Or do the 8 hours and work 5 days?

By Life Hacks

Some unions have always had workers do a 10 hour day with them getting Fridays off, but apparently this is becoming a trend.

According to a new study, 27% of companies now offer their employees the option of working four 10-hour days instead of five eight-hour days.  You’re still working 40 hours for the week, but you get a three-day weekend.

 

And according to the companies that are offering it, they’ve seen a serious rise in morale.

 

The study also found that working from home and unlimited vacation time are also becoming more popular at businesses around the country.

More

Related posts

The Top Ten Little Things That Can Boost Your Confidence

How Gross Is Your Water Bottle?

FIVE THINGS YOU PROBABLY DON’T KNOW ABOUT SMILING