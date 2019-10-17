Would You Rather Work Four, 10-Hour Days?

Some unions have always had workers do a 10 hour day with them getting Fridays off, but apparently this is becoming a trend.

According to a new study, 27% of companies now offer their employees the option of working four 10-hour days instead of five eight-hour days. You’re still working 40 hours for the week, but you get a three-day weekend.

And according to the companies that are offering it, they’ve seen a serious rise in morale.

The study also found that working from home and unlimited vacation time are also becoming more popular at businesses around the country.

