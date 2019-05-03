YouTube And Justin Bieber Are Planning A “Top Secret Project”

YouTube is working with Justin Bieber on a Top secret project that will premier next year!

It “promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever,” said Robert Kyncl, YouTube’s chief business officer!

It’s fitting since Justin was discovered on YouTube 2007 after he started posted himself singing covers of other artists songs from the likes of Usher, Ne-Yo and Stevie Wonder!

Justin remains the number artist for the site. He currently has over 44.5 million subscribers on his channel and over 19 billion views to date!

YouTube says that Music is the most popular content on its site!