Dunkirk Holds The Theatres’ Top Spot

Dunkirk won the box office for the second weekend in a row surpassing the debuting The Emoji Movie, which entered at number two. Rounding out the top five: Girls Trip, Atomic Blonde and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Rank Movie N.A. Weekend Gross (USD) 1 Dunkirk $28.1M 2 The Emoji Movie $25.7M 3 Girls Trip $20.1M 4 Atomic Blonde $18.6M 5 Spider-Man: Homecoming $13.5M

Source: Box Office Mojo

The reviews for The Emoji Movie have not been kind in the run-up to the release of the film. The Guardian’s Charles Bramesco provided perhaps the most scathing review of The Emoji Movie by calling it “…a force of insidious evil, a film that feels as if it was dashed off by an uninspired advertising executive,” and by saying that the movie will leave you “…a colder person, not only angry at the film for being unconscionably bad, but resentful of it for making them feel angry.” The movie currently has a 7% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Spider-Man: Homecoming on the hand, is still in the Top 5 after a huge opening weekend and very glowing reviews. The film boasts a excellent new Spider-Man in Tom Holland, a grounded villain played by Michael Keaton all wrapped up in a sweet high-school drama. Apart from being an athletic powerhouse, Holland also is a pretty funny dude.