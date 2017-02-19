Hair-Freezing Contest Looks Like The Most Fun Ever
Meanwhile in the Yukon...
I kind of want to go to the Yukon now because I’m pretty sure I would win this contest!
A hot springs in Whitehorse, Takhini Hot Pools is having a hair-freezing contest. Basically you just go in the hot springs, make sure it’s cold enough outside (around -20 C), dunk your head in, come out and morph your hair into a cool shape.
The company says, “The most important part of this contest is having hair. Lots of it. Then it’s only a small exercise in patience before you have a nice frozen hairdo.”
Well I definitely have a lot of hair…look!
I think Scandinave Spa should have a contest like this. In the meantime, excuse me while I book a trip to the Yukon!
Main Image via Facebook / Takhini Hot Pools