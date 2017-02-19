Listen Live

Hair-Freezing Contest Looks Like The Most Fun Ever

Meanwhile in the Yukon...

By Host Blogs, Humor

I kind of want to go to the Yukon now because I’m pretty sure I would win this contest!

A hot springs in Whitehorse, Takhini Hot Pools is having a hair-freezing contest. Basically you just go in the hot springs, make sure it’s cold enough outside (around -20 C), dunk your head in, come out and morph your hair into a cool shape.

Stay frosty ❄ ! #experience #level99 #hotspring #takhinihotsprings #whitehorse #Yukon

A post shared by Travel | Adventure | Roadtrips (@vancouver_a_deux) on

It is beyond what I expected #takhinihotsprings #whitehorse #yukon #frozenhair #vacation #ilovehere

A post shared by Jeongeun Kim (@mywayanna) on

The best hair-do I’ve ever had #johnybravo #-41 #takhinihotsprings #yukonwinter

A post shared by Sophie Chenail (@sophiechenail) on

The company says, “The most important part of this contest is having hair. Lots of it. Then it’s only a small exercise in patience before you have a nice frozen hairdo.”

Well I definitely have a lot of hair…look!

I think Scandinave Spa should have a contest like this. In the meantime, excuse me while I book a trip to the Yukon!

Main Image via Facebook /  Takhini Hot Pools

 

 

Related posts

WATCH: Trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Squirrel Defends Idaho Home From Robber

Watch: Jimmy Fallon Spoofs Trump’s Bizarre Press Conference

10 Incredible 90’s Movies You Forgot All About

Page’s 5: Ways To Make The World Kind

WATCH: 8 Year Old Sing Ed Sheeran Tune Not Knowing He’s Right Behind Him!

Watch: Extended ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Trailer Released

Adele Wins BIG At 2017 Grammys

Page’s 5: FREE At Home Family Day Activities