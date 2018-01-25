Listen Live

Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton Collaboration Is Here

'Say Something' Was Released On Thursday

Justin Timberlake continues the build up to the release of his new album Man Of The Woods. On Thursday, JT released the 3rd single from the forthcoming album. “Say Something” is a collaboration with country superstar Chris Stapleton.

The song is the first time that fans really get to hear the “earthy” sound Timberlake promised on this album. The first two singles, Filthy and Supplies, stuck to the same funky-pop sensibilities that Timberlake fans know and love.

In the video for Say Something Timberlake and Stapleton walk around a building, singing and jamming on their guitars, before being joined by a choir.

What do you think of the latest from Justin Timberlake? Watch the full video below:

