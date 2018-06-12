Le Div4s at Casino Rama

Le Div4s is an all-female Italian soprano group that brings an innovative interpretation to the most famous opera highlights.

For their show September on Saturday September 15th, at Casino Rama, The Div4s are joined by singers Karima: “Dentro Ai Tuoi Occhi” & “Just Walk Away”, and Annalisa Minetti: “Senza te o con te” & L’amore non cambia”.

Listen to win tickets during the All Request Listener Lunch (noon to 1pm) from June 12- 15.





