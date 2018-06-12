Listen Live

Le Div4s at Casino Rama

Beat the Box Office and win your tickets this week with Lisa Morgan!

By Lisa Morgan

Le Div4s is an all-female Italian soprano group that brings an innovative interpretation to the most famous opera highlights.

For their show September on Saturday September 15th, at Casino Rama, The Div4s are joined by singers Karima: “Dentro Ai Tuoi Occhi” & “Just Walk Away”, and Annalisa Minetti: “Senza te o con te” & L’amore non cambia”.

Click HERE to buy tickets, starting Saturday.

Listen to win tickets during the All Request Listener Lunch (noon to 1pm) from June 12- 15.


 

Title image: Youtube

Related posts

WATCH: Charlie Puth Covers Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood”

Teens Reacting To BSB Is Pure Gold

Christina Aguilera is Coming to Casino Rama

This Means Garden War with Marianas Trench

The Bell Tolls for Avicii

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Performs “In My Blood”

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Is Featured On Sugarland Song

Sneak Peak: Jagged Little Pill The Musical

Odd and Ends, March 3rd and 4th