Listen Live

Listen: New Music from Corey Hart

New video features one of his children!

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

Once one of the biggest music stars in the 80s and 90s, Corey Hart hasn’t released any new music in since his 2014 album Ten Thousand Horses.

But today, as it is announced that Hart will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, he has released a new song called “Dreaming Time Again”.

After having sold more than 16 million albums world wide, Hart says he retired from the music industry to spend time with his four children. But, it was his children who convinced him to get back into it. They wanted to see their dad back on stage in real life, not just on YouTube.

Corey Hart’s Never Surrender Tour continues this year.

Check out the video, featuring his son!

Related posts

The 2019 Grammy Awards Will Be Hosted By…

WATCH: Two 17 Year-Olds vs a Rotary Phone

December 15th and 16th, 2018

December 7th and 8th, 2018

This Dad is All of Us

Updated Baby It’s Cold Outside

December 1st and 2nd, 2018

Alessia Cara Shared “Hateful Social Media” Sent To Her

November 24th and 25th, 2018