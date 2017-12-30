LOOK: Niagara Falls Is A Frozen Winter Wonderland Right Now
It's definitely an upside to these freezing temps!
There are some upsides to it being this freezing. Niagara Falls is absolutely breathtaking at the moment. There have been some incredible photo opportunities and tourists have been sharing their photos on social media.
If you don’t feel like bracing the cold yourself, you can live vicariously through these people who kindly took these glorious photos for us!
See more beautiful pics here.
Main Image via @1EmmaV