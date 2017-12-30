Listen Live

LOOK: Niagara Falls Is A Frozen Winter Wonderland Right Now

It's definitely an upside to these freezing temps!

By Kool Travel

There are some upsides to it being this freezing. Niagara Falls is absolutely breathtaking at the moment. There have been some incredible photo opportunities and tourists have been sharing their photos on social media.

If you don’t feel like bracing the cold yourself, you can live vicariously through these people who kindly took these glorious photos for us!

Fire and ice

A post shared by Kael Rebick (@punkodelish) on

A post shared by Jay@Toronto (@gjtoronto) on

If only it wasn’t -20°C ❄️🇨🇦

A post shared by Fran (@fraanndc) on

A Frozen Paradise ❄️❄️❄️

A post shared by Arjun Yadav (@arjsun) on

😱😱 ice has formed at the #niagarafalls ❄️ ⛄️

A post shared by Cruz Group At TOWN Residential (@cruzgroup_townresidential) on

See more beautiful pics here.

Main Image via @1EmmaV

Related posts

Page’s 5: Best Places To See The Fall Colours In Simcoe County

WATCH: A three year Tinder courtship

Best Beaches in the Area

Take A Look At ‘Star Wars Land’ Coming To Disney Parks

“Despacito” Is Boosting Puerto Rico’s Economy

Cirque du Soleil gets Blue… Man Group

Justin Trudeau on the cover of SKY Magazine

Don’t drink coffee or tea on a plane

WATCH: Two Minutes of Pure Canadian Joy