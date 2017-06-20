Netflix Introduces Choose-Your-Own Adventure Series

Remember those Choose Your Own Adventure books from back in the day? Known as interactive storytelling, the stories in this series were written in a second-person point of view, posing the reader as the protagonist and allowing you to essentially choose how the story is going to play out.

Well, Netflix is introducing this concept to their TV experience. The streaming service has just announced that a new interactive storytelling series called Kids Interactive Adventure will be introduced to Netflix’s programming. Two interactive shows will be offered, including Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile.

The shows will allow kids (and whoever else wants to watch) with the opportunity to choose their own story by selecting between two options that are presented to them throughout the show. Puss in Book is available now, while Buddy Thunderstruck will be available on July 14th. Watch the trailer below