Netflix is Developing The Chronicles of Narnia

According to the AV Club, Netflix is going to develop a new series and/or movies based on the classic C.S. Lewis series The Chronicles of Narnia. The AV Club reports:

Fan of the book series will know that the books have been adapted for the screen at least two different times. The first was with the BBC for a TV adaption in 1988-1990.

In 2005 and 2008, Disney took the reigns, adapting The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe and Prince Capsian to the big screen before handing the rights to 20th Century Fox who adapted the Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).

This Netflix deal is the first time that the rights to all 7 books have been held by one company at the same time.

I loved these books as a child. My favourite scene from the books was when Reepicheep walked to the end of the earth on the lily pads at the end of The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

What was your favourite Narnia novel?