November 11th and 12th, 2017

A KOOL Cameo from Taylor Swift- her first big single from 10 years ago!

#20 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#19 Lights – Giants

#18 Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – Strip That Down

#17 Imagine Dragons – Thunder

#16 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

#15 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#14 Kesha – Praying

#13 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#12 Ed Sheeran – Perfect

#11 Scott Helman – PDA

#10 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

#9 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

#8 Ria Mae – Bend

#7 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#6 Charlie Puth – Attention

#5 Hedley – Love Again

#4 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do

#3 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#2 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

#1 P!nk – What About Us

KOOL CAMEO: Taylor Swift – Teardrops On My Guitar

FUTURE HIT: Macklemore Feat. Kesha – Good Old Days

