November 11th and 12th, 2017
A KOOL Cameo from Taylor Swift- her first big single from 10 years ago!
#20 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#19 Lights – Giants
#18 Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – Strip That Down
#17 Imagine Dragons – Thunder
#16 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#15 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#14 Kesha – Praying
#13 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#12 Ed Sheeran – Perfect
#11 Scott Helman – PDA
#10 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#9 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
#8 Ria Mae – Bend
#7 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#6 Charlie Puth – Attention
#5 Hedley – Love Again
#4 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do
#3 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#2 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#1 P!nk – What About Us
KOOL CAMEO: Taylor Swift – Teardrops On My Guitar
FUTURE HIT: Macklemore Feat. Kesha – Good Old Days