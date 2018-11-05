Ponytail Donations for Wigs Being Phased Out

Pantene and the Canadian Cancer Society are phasing out the program that provides real hair wigs to cancer patients. The demand for real hair wigs has decreased as synthetic wigs have become better and better.

Synthetic wigs used to be heavy and itchy so, to have a real hair wig was a relief. But, real hair wigs are expensive. That’s where your ponytail and Pantene came into play. You could donate your ponytail to Pantene who would collect hair, create wigs and ship them to wig banks across the country. They would do this at no cost to the Canadian Cancer Society or to those receiving the wigs.

Over more than 10 years, 110,000 ponytails were collected and 7,500 wigs created. But the program is being phased out, with ponytail donations being accepted only until the end of the year (2018). The program will end in 2022*.

If you would like to donate your hair:

Hair must be a minimum of 20 centimetres in length.

Hair must be clean, dry and not swept off the floor.

Hair should not be chemically treated (bleach, colour or perm).

Hair must be no more than five per cent grey.

You can find more instructions as to how to cut your hair on the Canadian Cancer Society’s website.

*A previous version of this story stated the program will end in 2020. The correction has been made.