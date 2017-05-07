Listen Live

Raccoon Greets Travelers at Pearson Airport

What a lovely welcome to Toronto.

By Humor

Raccoons are kind of like the unofficial mascot of Toronto. They’re basically everywhere and now they’ve decided to be ambassadors of Toronto and be a welcome committee of sorts to people from other parts of Canada.

A raccoon was hanging out in the ceiling of Pearson International Airport yesterday welcoming travelers who had just come in from Edmonton.

It was just chilling in the ceiling tile.

People on Twitter had some fun with the whole thing.

Someone even made a Twitter account for the little guy (or girl).

All kidding aside, if a raccoon is behaving oddly, it generally means it’s sick and it’s best to Toronto Animal Services for help.

But it looks like the airport has the situation under control:

Main Image via Twitter / Cameron Graham

