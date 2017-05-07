Raccoon Greets Travelers at Pearson Airport

Raccoons are kind of like the unofficial mascot of Toronto. They’re basically everywhere and now they’ve decided to be ambassadors of Toronto and be a welcome committee of sorts to people from other parts of Canada.

A raccoon was hanging out in the ceiling of Pearson International Airport yesterday welcoming travelers who had just come in from Edmonton.

At Toronto Pearson Airport, we spotted this little fellow checking to see who had come off the flight from Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/m2nSdrxwXt — Cameron Graham (@camerongraham) May 6, 2017

It was just chilling in the ceiling tile.

People on Twitter had some fun with the whole thing.

CBSA undercover agent. https://t.co/JopMWEia5M — Mike The Canstralian (@aussieinTO) May 6, 2017

Ah I see the welcoming committee met you at the airport. https://t.co/ig36Xc7LQI — Katie Ch (@K8tCh) May 6, 2017

“Welcome to #Toronto. May I eat your garbage?” New tourism campaign has raccoons greeting visitors at Pearson Airport. https://t.co/KnDWGJaxfJ — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) May 6, 2017

Someone even made a Twitter account for the little guy (or girl).

Well that didn’t take long. There is now an ‘official’ @YYZRacoon twitter account. pic.twitter.com/rqmgy46QYY — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) May 7, 2017

All kidding aside, if a raccoon is behaving oddly, it generally means it’s sick and it’s best to Toronto Animal Services for help.

But it looks like the airport has the situation under control:

Our wildlife team is working to safely and humanely relocate the raccoon spotted in the terminal. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) May 6, 2017

Main Image via Twitter / Cameron Graham