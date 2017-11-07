SCDSB Implements Land Acknowledgement Policy

At schools in the Simcoe County District School Board, the day will now begin with the following acknowledgement:

“Simcoe County District School Board acknowledges that we are situated on the traditional land of the Anishnaabeg people. We acknowledge the enduring presence of First Nation, Métis and Inuit people on this land and are committed to moving forward in the spirit of reconciliation and respect.” (1)

The SCDSB worked with Indigenous partners, local elders and the First Nations Education Advisory Committee to develop this land/territory acknowledgement as an act of reconciliation. The acknowledgement is based on the First Nations’ tradition of acknowledging the land of others when they were guests in that territory. The statement will be used daily in schools as well as at SCDSB meetings and significant events.