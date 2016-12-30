Listen Live

Surveillance Cameras Do Help

Police Reminding Business Owners After Robbery

By News

ork Regional Police are reminding business owners about the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment following a hold up in The Township of King. Authorities say yesterday evening a man entered a pharmacy brandishing a knife and demanded cash and prescription medication from the employee. Once he got what he wanted the suspect fled the store.
He is described as:

  • A white male
  • 16-20 years old
  • 5 foot 5 to 5 foot 8 with a slim build
  • 120 to 130 pounds
  • He was wearing a hoodie, camouflage pants and a dark coloured balaclava that covered his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police or Crimestoppers.

Related posts

New Year, New You!

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes

5 Easy Cookie & Sweets Recipes you can make before Christmas

Here’s what to get a Green Day fan in your life.

WATCH: Christmas Carpool Karaoke

10 Wines Under $10 to Impress even the Biggest Scrooge this Christmas

Lady Gaga Releases Video For ‘Million Reasons’

TOP 10 DIY HOLIDAY DECORATIONS ON A BUDGET

Great Light Displays In Simcoe County