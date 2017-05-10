Listen Live

The Foods of Your Favorite TV Shows

Seinfeld, Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons and more!

By Kool Eats, Life Hacks, Videos

Have you ever been watching a TV show where one of the characters eats something that just looks undeniably delicious and thought “I wish I could eat that”?  Well, now you can thanks to Andrew Rea’s wicked Youtube channel Binging With Babish. In case you don’t have time to go down a giant Youtube rabbit hole, I’ve picked out some of my favorites and linked them below.

Parks & Rec

Bob’s Burgers

The Simpsons 

Seinfeld 

