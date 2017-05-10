The Foods of Your Favorite TV Shows
Seinfeld, Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons and more!
Have you ever been watching a TV show where one of the characters eats something that just looks undeniably delicious and thought “I wish I could eat that”? Well, now you can thanks to Andrew Rea’s wicked Youtube channel Binging With Babish. In case you don’t have time to go down a giant Youtube rabbit hole, I’ve picked out some of my favorites and linked them below.
Parks & Rec
Bob’s Burgers
The Simpsons
Seinfeld
Going down to @SouthPark, gonna have myself a time. https://t.co/vZlnuQaOzV
— Binging With Babish (@BingingWBabish) April 19, 2017