VIDEO: Have You Seen The World’s Cutest Spider?!

No joke. This guy’s honestly the sweetest spider you’ll ever encounter!!

Joshua Slice in no stranger to animation. He has worked on some huge Disney films like ‘Zootopia’. According to this video he uploaded to YouTube on November 5th, this short is a test of a new character that he’s working on, and the adorable voice you hear that brings our little eight-legged friend to life, is voiced by Joshua’s nephew, Lucas.

Since ‘Lucas the Spider’ has gone viral, Joshua reacted to the response on his Facebook account saying:

(Video & Image Credit Joshua Slice/YouTube)