VIDEO: ‘Lucas The Spider’ Is Back

We got our first glance at ‘Lucas The Spider’ back in November of 2017. His creator Joshua Slice, an animator who has worked on many Disney films, was testing a new character he’s working on. Little did he know that 20 second clip would end up going viral within a week of being posted on YouTube.

Since that original video, ‘Lucas’, voiced by Joshua’s young nephew, has been playing around in the bathroom sink, trying to escape the cold and most recently has been “captured”.

Still no word yet when or if we will see this little guy in his own full-length film.

(Videos & Images Courtesy of Joshua Slice/YouTube)