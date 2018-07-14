WATCH: Backstreet Boys Perform On GMA

The Backstreet Boys totally took over Central Park for Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. And their fans are just as hardcore as ever. One actually showed up in a wedding dress hoping to marry Brian. Her heart-shaped sign said “Brian will you marry me?”on one side and on the other, “My husband will understand.”

They threw it back to some old school tunes like “Everybody.”

And they also performed their new hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

They’re currently finishing up their Las Vegas residency and are set to go on a 25th anniversary world tour in 2019. Sign me up!

You know you’re a ’90s kid when you get chills when they perform “I Want It That Way”!

For our viewers in the East this morning interrupted by an @ABC News Special Report, here's the @backstreetboys show-closer from Central Park! #BACKSTREETBOYSonGMA https://t.co/TvgvIdBb6H pic.twitter.com/A0df7D38it — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 13, 2018

Main Image via Twitter / @backstreetboys