Listen Live

WATCH: Backstreet Boys Perform On GMA

They're most definitely back.

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

The Backstreet Boys totally took over Central Park for Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. And their fans are just as hardcore as ever. One actually showed up in a wedding dress hoping to marry Brian. Her heart-shaped sign said “Brian will you marry me?”on one side and on the other, “My husband will understand.”

They threw it back to some old school tunes like “Everybody.”

And they also performed their new hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

They’re currently finishing up their Las Vegas residency and are set to go on a 25th anniversary world tour in 2019. Sign me up!

You know you’re a ’90s kid when you get chills when they perform “I Want It That Way”!

Main Image via Twitter / @backstreetboys

Related posts

Top 100 Songs Of The Century

WATCH: Backstreet Boys Perform “I Want It That Way” with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots

WATCH: Charlie Puth Covers Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood”

Teens Reacting To BSB Is Pure Gold

LISTEN: New Backstreet Boys Music

The Bell Tolls for Avicii

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Performs “In My Blood”

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Is Featured On Sugarland Song

Sneak Peak: Jagged Little Pill The Musical