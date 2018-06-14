Watch: Drake Reunites ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Cast In New Video

After a heated public spat with rapper Pusha T, Drake was in need of some positive press. The 6ix God traded diss tracks with the American rapper, which came to a head when Pusha T used a controversial photo of Drake in blackface as his single’s artwork. The song itself, The Story of Adidon, featured lyrical content that hinted that Drake had a secret love child with a porn star.

Let it be said, when the smoke cleared, Drake controlled the narrative. Drake reunited the Degrassi: The Next Generation cast to deliver a new video for “I’m Upset” from his forthcoming Scorpion record.

“I’m Upset” sees former Degrassi stars Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Lauren Collins (Paige Brooks) Stefan Brogren (Archie “Snake” Simpson), Shane Kippel (Gavin “Spinner” Mason), Jake Goldsbie (Toby Isaacs), and others back on the Degrassi set. It also features Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith reprising their roles as duo Jay and Silent Bob. Kevin Smith is a longtime fan of Degrassi, having referenced the original program in his films.

