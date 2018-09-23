Listen Live

WATCH: Justin Timberlake Brings Out Shawn Mendes For Surprise Duet

In Las Vegas!

Justin Timberlake performed at iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas this weekend and he had a question for the crowd:

“Can I do something special for you tonight?”

He continued with, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m a big fan of this young man. He’s one of the coolest cats I’ve met, he’s very talented, and he’s about to bless you — please welcome Shawn Mendes to the stage.”

They proceeded to play a duet of “What Goes Around… Comes Around.”

They make a good duo!

