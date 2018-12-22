WATCH: Mariah Carey Releases Live Version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
From her European tour
Just in time for Christmas, Mariah Carey gave us the best present: a live performance of her 1994 Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
I had the most amazing time on my Christmas tour in Europe & wanted to share a glimpse of it with you 🦋💖 Join me on stage for the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" finale! Hope you enjoy it & Merry Christmas!!! 🎄🎁https://t.co/DsuMSn5E37
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 21, 2018
Check it out!
YouTube / Mariah Carey