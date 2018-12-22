Listen Live

WATCH: Mariah Carey Releases Live Version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

From her European tour

By Music, Videos

Just in time for Christmas, Mariah Carey gave us the best present: a live performance of her 1994 Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Check it out!


YouTube / Mariah Carey

Related posts

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle Gives Guitar To Elderly Man Who Had His Stolen

WATCH: Alessia Cara Performs Medley of Destiny’s Child Hits

[WATCH] Jimmy Fallon Freak Out With JLo During A Game

The Fit-Bit Challenge Is Back!

WATCH: WestJet Delivers Another Sentimental Holiday Video

The Final Avengers Trailer Has Dropped

Ellen Is Back!

Updated Baby It’s Cold Outside

Alicia Keys Duets With The Cutest Partner