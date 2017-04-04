Listen Live

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Surprise Fans At John Mayer Concert

At The ACC In Toronto

Monday night, John Mayer fans at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto were surprised when Shawn Mendes randomly came on stage.

The two performed a really cool acoustic and harmonized mash-up of Shawn’s ‘Mercy’, and John’s ‘In Your Atmosphere’.

Afterwards, Shawn took to Twitter to rave about the surprise performance.

(Image Source: Getty Images/MTV.com & Video Courtesy of Pitre07/YouTube)

