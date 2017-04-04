WATCH: Shawn Mendes Surprise Fans At John Mayer Concert
At The ACC In Toronto
Monday night, John Mayer fans at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto were surprised when Shawn Mendes randomly came on stage.
The two performed a really cool acoustic and harmonized mash-up of Shawn’s ‘Mercy’, and John’s ‘In Your Atmosphere’.
Afterwards, Shawn took to Twitter to rave about the surprise performance.
Damn. John Mayer is the best. My job is the best. U guys are the best. What an insane night. ❤️
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 4, 2017