WATCH: Taylor Swift Brings Out Niall Horan and Robbie Williams On Stage At Wembley

Taylor Swift just keeps bringing out the best of the best on her Reputation World […]

Taylor Swift just keeps bringing out the best of the best on her Reputation World Tour.

She was at Wembley Stadium this weekend and Friday night, her special guest was Niall Horan and they sang his hit “Slow Hands.”


She got super emotional with the crowd and seemed genuinely shocked and happy to be performing for them:


And then last night, none other than ROBBIE WILLIAMS joined her on stage for his hit from 1997, “Angels.”


YouTube / robbierandom

Who will it be next?!

Main Image via Twitter @robbiewilliams

