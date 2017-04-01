Listen Live

WATCH: WestJet Rebrands as Canada Air

To celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

By Host Blogs, Humor

You can’t fool us, WestJet! We know it’s April Fool’s Day. (The only reason I didn’t fall for this was that in the story I read about it, it gave it away in the headline. But if it weren’t for that I probably would’ve fallen for it!)

This is a pretty good and realistic-looking prank though, making a friendly jab at competitor Air Canada.

YouTube / WestJet

It’s also a pretty sweet promotional tool for their Most Canadian Sale.

Related posts

You Can Now Buy Your Very Own Ranch Fountain

Watch: James Corden Spices Up His Life With Victoria Beckham In ‘Mannequin’ Skit

WATCH: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer

TLC’S ‘Trading Spaces’ Is Coming Back To TV

WATCH: (or DON’T WATCH) Stephen King’s ‘IT’ Teaser Trailer

Page’s 5: Reasons Why ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Is Doing So Well At The Box Office

WATCH: Two Surfer bros Ask City Council for a 12-foot Statue of Paul Walker

WATCH: A Young Captain Jack Sparrow

WATCH: Sia On Sesame Street