WATCH: WestJet Rebrands as Canada Air

You can’t fool us, WestJet! We know it’s April Fool’s Day. (The only reason I didn’t fall for this was that in the story I read about it, it gave it away in the headline. But if it weren’t for that I probably would’ve fallen for it!)

This is a pretty good and realistic-looking prank though, making a friendly jab at competitor Air Canada.

YouTube / WestJet

It’s also a pretty sweet promotional tool for their Most Canadian Sale.