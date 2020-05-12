Watch: Will & Grace Teaser Footage Possibly Reveals A Musical Episode
Oh, honey!
Could it be true – the Will & Grace revival will feature a musical? Oh, honey!
The trailer for the Will & Grace revival is officially set to drop on Monday, but Debra Messing tweeted a teaser with some behind the scenes footage. In it, Messing and her co-stars Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes are laughing as they get set to film a scene. Seems inconspicuous enough. But look closely – the clapboard says “Will & Grace Musical“.
Oh honey, we’re back! @WillAndGrace #willandgrace pic.twitter.com/ZC7r2u3VP4
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 12, 2017
AHHHHH!