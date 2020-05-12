Listen Live

Watch: Will & Grace Teaser Footage Possibly Reveals A Musical Episode

Oh, honey!

Could it be true – the Will & Grace revival will feature a musical? Oh, honey!

The trailer for the Will & Grace revival is officially set to drop on Monday, but Debra Messing tweeted a teaser with some behind the scenes footage. In it, Messing and her co-stars Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes are laughing as they get set to film a scene. Seems inconspicuous enough. But look closely – the clapboard says “Will & Grace Musical“.

AHHHHH!

