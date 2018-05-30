World’s Unluckiest Man Found In Italy

The world’s unluckiest man has been found in Italy, 2000 years after his death.

This guy survived a volcanic eruption in Pompeii in 79AD, but while trying to escape the volcanic as and everything else that was going on he was killed.

Archaeologists believe that the man was trying to run with an injured leg, but died because a large rock (it’s a boulder clearly) crushed him.

They are still excavating the site, but they haven’t found his head yet.

What a way to go.