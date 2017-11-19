Listen Live

You Can Actually Buy NSYNC Ugly Christmas Sweaters

You're welcome, '90s kids.

By Kool Celebrities, Music

The ’90s boy band is returning with some comfy Christmas swag for you! On their official website, they’re offering Christmas sweaters with corny lines and images, but people seemed to love them because they’re all sold out!

This sweater pays homage to their “No Strings Attached” album:

This one’s a mix of their Christmas classic “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” and “Bye Bye Bye.”

And it’s not just sweaters you can purchase. Your feet will be warm with these “It’s Gonna Be Sleigh” slippers – a reference to their hit “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

On their website it says “Wow! We underestimated your enthusiasm. Shame on us! We will talk to Santa ASAP!” So hopefully they’ll be getting more in!

In the meantime, we can enjoy this classic:


YouTube / NSYNCVEVO

Images via nsync.com

Related posts

WATCH & LISTEN: Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato Team Up In New Song “Echame La Culpa”

New Music Showdown- November 16th, 2017

Watch: P!nk Is The Latest Guest On Carpool Karaoke

New Music Showdown- November 14th, 2017

New Music Showdown- November 13th, 2017

Jocelyn Plays The Last Post

Louis C.K. Confesses To Multiple Acts Of Sexual Misconduct

Watch: Ed Sheeran Releases New Music Video For ‘Perfect’

Listen: Nick Jonas And Shania Twain Release Christmas Duet