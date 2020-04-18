Listen Live

April 18th and 19th, 2020

Maren Morris hits the countdown with The Bones.

#20 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez

#19 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#18 Kissing Other People – Lennon Stella

#17 You Should Be Sad – Halsey

#16 Betterman – Virginia to Vegas 

#15 What a Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

#14 The Bones – Maren Morris

#13The Man – Taylor Swift

#12 Stupid – Tate McRae

KOOL Cameo: Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac

#11 If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe and Julia Michaels

#10 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake 

#9 My Oh My – Camila Cabello 

#8 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#7 I’ll Be There – Walk off the Earth

#6 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#5 Adore You – Harry Styles

#4 Memories – Maroon 5 

#3 Circles – Post Malone 

Blast From the Past: Glory Days – Bruce Springsteen

#2 Blinding Light – The Weeknd

#1 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa 

