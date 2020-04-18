April 18th and 19th, 2020
Maren Morris hits the countdown with The Bones.
#20 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez
#19 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
#18 Kissing Other People – Lennon Stella
#17 You Should Be Sad – Halsey
#16 Betterman – Virginia to Vegas
#15 What a Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers
#14 The Bones – Maren Morris
#13The Man – Taylor Swift
#12 Stupid – Tate McRae
KOOL Cameo: Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac
#11 If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe and Julia Michaels
#10 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake
#9 My Oh My – Camila Cabello
#8 Intentions – Justin Bieber
#7 I’ll Be There – Walk off the Earth
#6 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
#5 Adore You – Harry Styles
#4 Memories – Maroon 5
#3 Circles – Post Malone
Blast From the Past: Glory Days – Bruce Springsteen
#2 Blinding Light – The Weeknd
#1 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa