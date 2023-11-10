Check Out The New Trailer For Inside Out 2

Disney and Pixar have released a 90-second teaser for the sequel to the 2015 smash hit movie!

The little voices inside your head know you inside and out — and they’ve returned this time with anxiety in the mix…

The scene is set as alarms shatter a quiet morning in Riley’s head: It’s “demo day” in there — complete with a wrecking ball, deconstruction crew (crüe?) and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” blaring. Seems our hero is turning 13, and a new emotion has arrived: Anxiety. Carrying baggage, of course.

The original Inside Out followed Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), a young girl who is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco, with her emotions – Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) – then coming into conflict as to how to best navigate a new city, house, and school.

Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, joining Inside Out veterans Poehler, Smith, and Black. Franchise newcomers Tony Hale and Liza Lapira take over the respective roles of Fear and Disgust.

Inside Out 2 Hits Theatres June 2024!