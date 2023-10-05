The Cost Of Dating And How To Save 

While the concept of dating has been around for centuries, the way it’s done has evolved. Gone are the days of supervised courtship, parental involvement, and limited dating pools (at least for most people). But it isn’t just the social dynamics that have changed … so has the cost of dating.

With rising inflation, the financial implications of dating are putting even more pressure on people who are still searching for their person. Some have even slowed down their dating lives to try and save a buck.

To help you keep cash in the bank, we’ve gathered some money-saving dating tips. But first, let’s look at some of the most common costs associated with dating …

The Real Cost Of Dating

When it comes to dating, the bills can quickly add up. Many come due before you even find someone to take on a date.

1. Online Dating Platforms

The digital era has revolutionized dating, introducing numerous online dating platforms and apps that facilitate connections between individuals.

Although many dating apps offer free registration, they often provide premium features for a fee. Subscriptions to unlock additional functionalities, boost visibility, or remove ads have become common practices, and the cumulative costs can be substantial over time.

2. Long Distance Relationships

With global connectivity, people are increasingly connecting with people who live nowhere near them, which presents its own set of financial challenges.

Travel expenses for dates and visits, video calls, group watch, and communication tools may result in additional costs, testing both emotional and financial resilience.

3. Dressing To Impress

First impressions matter, and many people invest in their appearance to make a positive impact during the early stages of dating. From stylish clothing and grooming products to salon visits, looking and feeling one’s best comes at a cost.

While not obligatory, these expenses are a reality and can add up fast.

4. The Actual Date

Historically, dating has involved conventional activities such as dining out, going to the movies, and purchasing small gifts. These aspects remain integral to modern dating, but the rising cost of living and inflation have amplified their financial burden.

Add to that the fact that more and more people are opting for activity dates over traditional first-time drink dates, and the costs are even higher.

According to one survey, the average date costs $68 USD, which is roughly $90 Canadian. This average varied across demographics with the most significant difference being a result of gender.

On average, men who paid for dates (which happens 83% of the time) said they spent approximately $87 USD ($115 CDN), while women paid $48 ($63 CDN) when they covered the bill (about 5% of the time).

The average respondent’s most expensive date, regardless of demographic, cost $492 USD or $650 CDN.

When it came to go-to first-date activities, 49% still opted for the traditional drinks at a bar. 27% went to dinner, 1% went to the movies and 21% chose something active.

As a result of the increased costs, 38% of people are actually going on fewer dates to help cut back on spending. 24% have said they declined a date due to money.

5. Successful Dates Mean More (Increasingly Expensive) Dates

As couples progress in their relationships, they generally start to engage in more social events and activities together. This could include attending concerts, taking weekend getaways, joining clubs, or participating in outdoor adventures.

While these experiences enrich the relationship, they are increasingly more expensive, which can further strain finances, especially if both partners have different income levels or spending habits.

6. Relationship Milestones

While reaching relationship milestones is a good sign, it only further increases the cost of dating.

Whether it’s celebrating your own anniversary, attending a wedding together, or going on your first vacation, these occasions typically involve considerable expenses. As a result, the financial impact of these milestones can be a major consideration for those thinking about committing.

How To Date Without Breaking The Bank

While it’s important to be financially responsible, it’s equally as important not to let money overshadow the joy and significance of finding a meaningful connection.

Be open with your partners about financial expectations, budgeting, and shared financial goals. This can be key when it comes to alleviating some of the pressures associated with dating expenses.

When it comes to the actual dates, get creative. Try to find inexpensive outings that will reduce the cost of dating (and show that you can think outside the box).

This doesn’t mean sacrificing the quality of the experience. With a little creativity and resourcefulness, you can still have meaningful and enjoyable dates without breaking the bank. Here are some ideas for reducing the cost of dating:

Embrace Free or Low-Cost Activities: Instead of expensive dinners or movie tickets, opt for free or budget-friendly activities. Go for a hike, walk in a park, look at the stars, or have a picnic.

Cook Together: Rather than dining out, plan a date night at home and cook a meal together. This can be a fun and intimate way to bond while also saving money on restaurant expenses.

Take Advantage of Happy Hour: If you prefer going out to eat, consider going during happy hour when many restaurants offer discounted food and drinks.

Explore Groupon or Local Deals: Websites like Groupon often have deals on activities and experiences, from cooking classes to outdoor adventures. Check for discounts in your area to find exciting date ideas at a fraction of the regular cost.

Attend Free Events: Keep an eye out for free events in your community, such as concerts, art exhibitions, or outdoor movie screenings. These events provide an opportunity to enjoy cultural experiences without spending money.

Opt for DIY Gifts: Instead of buying expensive gifts, consider making thoughtful DIY presents or handwritten letters expressing your feelings. Personalized gifts often have a more significant emotional impact and cost much less.

Use Public Transportation: If you’re going on a date in the city, use public transportation instead of taking a cab or driving. It’s not only cheaper but also more environmentally friendly.

Couponing: Look for discounts and coupons on restaurants, entertainment venues, or other date activities to save money while still enjoying a great experience.

Choose Off-Peak Times: Many venues and activities offer lower prices during off-peak hours or days. Consider scheduling your dates during these times to take advantage of the discounts.

Gift An Experience: The joy of an experience often lasts longer than the joy from receiving a tangible present. Instead of giving physical gifts for special occasions, buy your date a fun experience you can enjoy together.

Take Advantage Of Free Admission: Keep an eye out for museums and galleries with free admission days.

Whether it’s your first date or your twentieth, these tips can help you have a fulfilling and exciting dating life without the burden of high costs.

Should Inflation Affect Dating?

Dating is an essential part of the journey when it comes to finding love and companionship, but it also brings along its own set of financial considerations.

From dating apps to clothing to the date itself, the cost of dating has increased in recent years.

In the end, the cost of dating should be seen as an investment in personal growth and happiness rather than just a monetary burden. But that doesn’t mean it needs to burn a hole in your wallet.

