SHOULD YOU START DATING RIGHT AFTER A BREAK-UP, OR WAIT A WHILE?

Most of us have gone through this before: After a break-up, is it better to start dating again right away? Or should you take some time alone?

It might depend on how long you were together, and where you are in life. But someone polled 30,000 people, and most said DON’T start dating right away. 72% say you should wait a while, only 9% say start dating immediately, and 18% aren’t sure.

Men are twice as likely as women to say just get back out there. But the older you are, the more likely you are to say wait a while.

Only 10% of us think new relationships that start right away tend to be more successful than the ones we just got out of. But they can also help you forget about the person and move on.