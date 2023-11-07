Elf Returns to Theatres To Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary…

To celebrate 20 years, Buddy from the movie Elf will return to theatres starting this month to screen the now holiday “classic” featuring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Favreau and James Caan, to name only a few of the star-studded cast.

After 20 years, the film has inspired a series of famous Buddy phrases such as “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” or the popular line for the loyalist of the holiday movie “Son of a Nutcracker!”

To catch Buddy and his famous yellow tights at home, the film will also be streaming on TBS, TNT, Max, Hulu, and AMC as the holiday officially begins this month through Christmas.