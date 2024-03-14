Episode 4 Of Law & Order Toronto Will Involve Crack-Smoking Mayor

In a nod to the late mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford, the new episode airing tonight will feature a mayor who smokes crack.

The show said city council scenes were filmed in the real council chambers at City Hall.

According to the Toronto Star, the show’s fourth episode will revolve around the mysterious death of a journalist — and features a crack-smoking mayor during a heated electoral race, an apparent nod to late Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

The story is said to involve more murder than the real-life incident it appears to be based on. The show is fictional but this episode was inspired by real headlines from Toronto that were seen at the time around the world.

For a brief moment in 2013, Rob Ford was the most famous mayor in the world — for all the wrong reasons.