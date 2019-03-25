“Fuller House” Co-stars Have Aunt Becky’s Back!

Looks like some of the cast members of “Fuller House” are backing Aunt Becky! Co-stars Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber of Lori Loughlin are showing their support for her amid the college scandal!

On Saturday Candace, Jodi and Andrea appeared at the 2019 Kid’s Choice awards and when they accepted the honour of favourite funny TV Show they let it be known that they were thinking of Lori!

When on stage the ladies said in part:

“Thank you for voting Fuller House as your Favorite Funny TV Show,” Barber said. “You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart.”

Cameron-Bure then added, “And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what.

Lori was not at the Kid’s Choice awards and has remained silent after the allegations came out. Lori was also fired from “Fuller House.”

More on the situation with Lori Loughlin

Loughlin’s court date is set for April 3 in Boston.